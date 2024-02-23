News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Trade Partners, Tourism, Middle Corridor and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles on Kazakhstan that have been published in international media. This week’s foreign media digest covers the Kazakh trade mission in Dubai, the nation’s foreign trade turnover, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and more.

China becomes Kazakhstan’s main trading partner

Last year, China replaced Russia as Kazakhstan’s main trading partner, Azernews reported on Feb. 19, citing Kazakhstan’s Center for Trade Policy Development.

According to an infographic published by the organization, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China in 2023 increased by 30% compared to the previous year and reached $31.5 billion. Trade turnover with Russia, Kazakhstan’s second-largest trading partner, decreased by 3.7% to $26 billion in 2023.

Italy took the third place in the list of Kazakhstan’s main trading partners with a turnover of $16.1 billion.

Germany and Kazakhstan expand their partnership

The Times of Central Asia released an article on Feb. 19 about the meeting of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Berlin on Feb. 16.

According to the Kazakh Embassy in Germany, the meeting discussed bilateral trade and economic relations, cooperation in energy, environment, agriculture and water management, transport, logistics and infrastructure, as well as cooperation in raw materials, industrial and technological spheres.

Kazakh embassy in India organizes roundtable to discuss country’s political progress

ANI, South Asia’s leading multimedia news agency, released an article on Feb. 21 about a roundtable hosted by Kazakhstan’s embassy in India to discuss political reforms and the economic and social modernization of the country.

Kazakhstan approves agreement with Türkiye to accelerate cargo transit via Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan’s parliament has approved the intergovernmental agreement with Türkiye for international combined transportation of goods, aiming to enhance the transit-transport potential and foster trade and economic relations between the two countries, reported Trend on Feb. 21.

The document was signed on May 10, 2022, in Ankara, Türkiye.

The agreement seeks to boost cargo flow along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), utilizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, Caspian Sea ports, and the Western Europe-Western China international transit corridor. This, in turn, is intended to elevate the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Kazakhstan trade mission in Dubai: forging new pathways in trade and building bridges

Kazakhstan’s trade mission in Dubai offers a platform for businesses to tap into Kazakhstan’s potential, forge connections, and learn from shared experiences on Feb 27-29, BNN Breaking wrote on Feb. 15.

Over the span of three days, until Feb. 29, the event promises to be a melting pot of ideas, opportunities, and collaborative ventures between the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan to establish embassy in Algeria, strengthening bilateral ties

Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Attaf met with Alibek Bakayev, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, who visited Algeria as part of the second session of political consultations between the two countries, reported Dzair Tube on Feb. 20.

Attaf emphasized the importance of fostering economic, political, and cultural exchanges between Algeria and Kazakhstan, noting the potential for collaboration in areas such as energy, agriculture, technology, and education.

The forthcoming establishment of the Kazakh embassy in Algeria represents a significant milestone in the diplomatic relationship between the two nations. It is expected to facilitate closer collaboration, trade and investment opportunities, and deepen mutual understanding and cooperation on regional and international issues of common interest.

What to do, where to stay, what to eat: the ultimate Kazakhstan itinerary

Travel and Leisure Asia published the ultimate Kazakhstan itinerary on Feb. 18.

Moored in Central Asia, Kazakhstan is the world’s ninth-largest country, extending from the Caspian Sea in the west to the Altai Mountains in the east, the article notes.

“Start your seven-day journey in Kazakhstan’s capital city, Astana. Explore the iconic Baiterek Tower, a metallic sculpture that mirrors sci-fi movie aesthetics. Just 4.3 kilometers from the tower (around a 10-minute walk) sits the National Museum of Kazakhstan: a repository of the country’s ancient and modern history, ethnography, artifact exhibits, modern art, and a hall of gold,” the article reads.