Kazakhstan’s Trade Turnover Reaches $139.8 Billion in 2023

By Staff Report in Business on 19 February 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover totaled $139.8 billion last year, the Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service reported on Feb. 18.

Photo credit: Central Communications Service

China has become Kazakhstan’s main trading partner, alongside Russia and Italy.

Kazakhstan increased non-oil exports by 10% to China, 34% to Hong Kong, 30% to South Korea, and 64% to Vietnam.

The share of Kazakhstan’s exports from trade turnover reached 56.3%, with processed goods supplies accounting for 32.1%.

The number of commodity markets has grown from 131 to 135 countries.


