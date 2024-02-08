Kazakhstan’s Sardar Special Forces Unit Triumphs at UAE SWAT Challenge 2024

ASTANA – A special forces unit of Kazakhstan’s state security service, Sardar, took third place at the United Arab Emirates Special Weapons And Tactics (UAE SWAT) Challenge 2024, held from Feb. 3 to 7 in Dubai, reported the state security service’s press office.

Kazakhstan won this prestigious international competition among special forces for the first time in history, falling behind only the hosts – the Dubai Police teams.

The Sardar team showcased excellent tactical skills, strength, endurance, and fortitude throughout the competition. They consistently ranked among the top three competitors on the third and fourth days.

At the fifth and final stage of the championship, the team also demonstrated a high level of special and tactical training and a strong team spirit.

On the way to victory, team members were inspired by the state security service’s new anthem, “Rukh,” which sounded during the final Obstacle Course stage.

The Sardar team dedicated their victory at the international competition to all compatriots.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is a law enforcement special forces units world championship. Held for the fifth time this year, the competition drew over 80 teams from around the world, subjecting participants to difficult tests, including overcoming obstacles, assault operations, freeing hostages, evacuating the wounded, and shooting from various types of weapons.