Kazakhstan’s Astana, Almaty Unveil Unmissable Weekend Delights 

ASTANA — As the weekend approaches, people in the Kazakh capital Astana and Almaty, the country’s largest city, are gearing up for an array of exciting events. From mesmerizing concerts to insightful lectures, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a closer look at what is happening in these vibrant cities.

Astana Highlights

World of Hans Zimmer Concert on Feb. 10

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer as the symphony orchestra brings his iconic compositions to life. Zimmer’s works are notable for combining the sounds of electronic music with traditional orchestral arrangements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tynda Music | Оркестр ваших любимых саундтреков (@tynda.music)

This mesmerizing performance will transport the audience to extraordinary realms through the power of music. Do not miss the opportunity to listen to iconic soundtracks of films such as “Interstellar,” “The Lion King,” “Inception,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Sherlock Holmes,” and “The Dark Knight.”

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Barys vs. Spartak: KHL match on Feb. 10

Cheer for your favorite team as Barys takes on Spartak in an electrifying Kontinental Hockey League match. Feel the adrenaline rush as the players hit the ice in this thrilling showdown of skill and strategy.

Address: Barys Arena; 57 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Experience: Concert by Gulder Ensemble on Feb. 10

Join the Gulder ensemble at the Experience concert hosted by the Kazakhconcert organization. Witness a diverse showcase ranging from folk to contemporary dance, featuring talented choreographers and renowned musicians like Seken Turysbek and the T&Y band. Be captivated by exhilarating choreographic battles and immerse yourself in the creative process with improvisational performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QAZAQCONCERT (@qazaqconcert)

Address: Qazaqstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

National Geographic: Greatest Wildlife Photos on Feb. 10-11

The National Museum of Kazakhstan is opening a photo exhibition titled National Geographic: Greatest Wildlife Photographs, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information. Curated by renowned nature photo editor Kathy Moran, the exhibition offers a unique perspective on wildlife through the lenses of acclaimed photographers such as Michael Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert and David Doubilet, among others. They showcase the evolution of photography, from film to remote shooting and underwater technologies.

These astonishing images, reflecting the 115-year history of National Geographic, not only inspire imagination but also allow viewers to witness how advancements in photography technology reveal new aspects of wildlife exploration.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Highlights

Elevation electronic music event on Feb. 10

Get ready to dance the night away at Elevation, an electrifying electronic music event. Experience electronic music sets from renowned local DJs such as Alena Lobastova, Timofey and Aidar, along with special guest Britta Arnold from Germany. German DJ is a resident of Berlin’s popular Kater Blau club and a regular performer at top music festivals like Burning Man, Fusion, Garbicz and more.

Address: SYN32 bar; Shymbulak Mountain Resort. Tickets are available here.

Lecture: Van Gogh and His Optical Fantasies on Feb. 10

In this lecture, you will delve into Van Gogh’s life without unnecessary conjecture or theories, simply exploring what he created and who he was as an artist. Throughout his tragically short life, Van Gogh left behind a colossal legacy. No reproduction can capture the sensations experienced when encountering his paintings in person. While many try to imitate him, his works are sold at auctions, and movies are made about him. Explore the fascinating interplay of light, color and perception in the artist’s paintings, unraveling the mysteries behind his visionary masterpieces.

Address: SmArt.Point; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Battal evening of performances on Feb. 11

Immerse yourself in an evening of artistic performances Battal. Battal is a trio of plastic performances from three theaters.

In these productions, the audience won’t hear the usual dialogues between actors, the narrative is built on choreography and the language of the body. Plastic performances are a mystery where choreography, lighting, musical accompaniment, and costumes complement and depict a variety of meanings.

Address: Total Theater; 114, Shevchenko Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Walking Tour on Feb. 10-11

Join Melon Travel for an unforgettable walking tour of downtown Almaty. Explore iconic landmarks like the Opera and Ballet Theater, the Almaty Hotel with its stunning mosaics and the vibrant Panfilov Street. Discover the history of the Ascension Cathedral and the truth behind the myth of the 28 Panfilov Heroes. End your tour near the Green Bazaar, where you can enjoy delicious coffee and share your experiences.

A $22 ticket price includes the services of a tour guide; drinks at the end of the tour are not included.

The tour will start at the Almaty Opera Ballet Theater. More information is available here.