Kazakhstan Wins First-Ever Gold at 2024 World Aquatics in Doha

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s artistic swimming team won a historic gold medal at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha on Feb. 4, reported the press service of the National Olympic Committee. Nargiza Bolatova, 20, and Eduard Kim, 18, performed in the mixed duet technical program.

“Kazakhstan upset the odds to take gold in the mixed duet technical following a brilliant performance from Bolatova and Eduard. They produced a wonderful interpretation, demonstrating fantastic musicality and impressive technical skills,” reads the official statement of the World Aquatics.

In their performance, Kazakh athletes staged the animated musical fantasy “Corpse Bride” by American producer Tim Burton.

Overall, Bolatova and Kim scored 228.0050 points in the final. The total difficulty of the performance, its execution, and artistic impression were the key criteria for the judges.

China’s Wentao Cheng, 24, and Haoyu Shi, 22, ranked second, while Mexico’s Miranda Barrera Jimenez, 21, and Diego Villalobos Carrillo, 18, took the third place.

The 21st edition of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar will last until Feb. 18.