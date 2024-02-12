Kazakhstan, UK Forge Partnership on Climate Initiatives

ASTANA – The United Kingdom’s (UK) delegation unveiled its Program Fund for Climate, Energy and Water Security for Central Asia, estimated at 19-20 million pounds ($24 million) for a three-year period, during a Feb. 6 meeting between Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan revealed plans for gradual economic decarbonization, aligned with the goals of the Strategy for achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The British delegation expressed their readiness to develop joint projects focusing on renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy, strengthening electrical grids, transitioning coal-fired plants to gas, and conducting research in hydrogen energy, biogas, and carbon capture technologies.

The UK emphasized the importance and timeliness of Kazakhstan’s participation in the Global Methane Pledge, decided by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at COP-28 in December 2023, which significantly expands financing opportunities for low-carbon technology projects.

On Feb. 8, Ambassador Leach met with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, placing a particular emphasis on expanding the legal framework of Kazakh-British cooperation.

Both parties expressed keenness for the swift signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, aimed at further expansion of strategic collaboration between the countries and the creation of new favorable conditions for the development of trade and investment ties.

The parties appreciated the progress of Kazakh-British political dialogue, trade and economic relations, cultural and humanitarian contacts, as well as science and education ties, including in the context of attracting British academic institutions and universities to Kazakhstan.