Kazakhstan to Send Trade Mission to Chengdu in March

ASTANA – Kazakhstan to embark on a trade and economic mission to Chengdu (China) to establish cooperation with business partners from China, negotiate with importers, traders and distributors, and promote the export of processed products on March 19-21, reported the QazTrade for Trade Policy Development press service on Feb. 12.

China is one of the priority markets for domestic export-oriented enterprises. In 2023, mutual trade turnover increased by 30.1% compared to the previous year, reaching $31.5 billion. Exports of Kazakh products to China increased by 12.6%, worth $14.7 billion.

Domestic agricultural and food products are in tremendous demand among Chinese consumers. Last year, Kazakhstan increased the supply of sunflower oil, grain and flour, flax seeds, waste from processing cereals and legumes, and cotton fiber.

The products of the domestic livestock industry have significant export potential. Last week, China lifted restrictions on importing meat and other agricultural products from the southeastern regions of Kazakhstan.

“Today, Kazakh producers are interested in exporting chilled meat and fish products, poultry and offal, pork, eggs and other agricultural products to the Chinese market. Meat products are included in the list of main imported products in China. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), over the next seven years, China will increase beef consumption by 1.1 million tons, while imports will increase by 0.8 million tons,” according to the QazTrade.

Applications from manufacturers are accepted until Feb. 23.