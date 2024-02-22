Kazakhstan to Launch Irbis GPT Kazakh Language Model Based on AI

ASTANA — The MOST Holding is launching Irbis GPT, a ground-breaking project to develop the Kazakh language using artificial intelligence, reported holding’s press service on Feb. 22.

“We are on the threshold of a new era where artificial intelligence technologies will be the key to the development of languages and cultures. Irbis GPT is our response to the challenges of the time, combining the efforts of government, business and the academic community to create a unique language model that can transform education, science and entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan,” said MOST Holding partner Bakht Niyazov.

The Irbis GPT project aims to engage the public in digitizing the Kazakh language, allowing access to modern technologies. It promises to enhance learning, education, and information dissemination in Kazakh, thereby preserving Kazakhstan’s national identity and cultural heritage.

For the scientific and academic community, the launch of Irbis GPT implies access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools for research and development in linguistics, cognitive science and computer technology. It is also planned to create an artificial intelligence laboratory with leading Kazakh universities.