Kazakhstan to Build New Schools Funded by Seized Assets 

ASTANA – Twenty new schools, accommodating nearly 15,000 students, will be constructed using assets seized from corrupt officials, reported the press service of the Ministry of Education on Feb. 6.

The strategic plan involves opening three schools in Shymkent, the Zhetysu and the Kyzylorda Regions, with four planned for the Zhambyl Region, two schools in Astana and the Almaty Region, and in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and the Pavlodar Regions.

The newly constructed schools aim to replace worn and old buildings, eliminate three-shift schooling, address the shortage of student places, and include the construction of additional buildings.

Last year, the Education Infrastructure Support Fund allocated funds totaling 96 billion tenge ($213.3 million) to finance 62 projects, providing infrastructure for 76,738 students.