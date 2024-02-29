Kazakhstan, Switzerland Bolster Investment Collaboration

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu discussed the investment projects within Kazakhstan’s key economic sectors with the leadership of Swiss companies INOKS Capital, Stadler Rail, Воѕсhung, and MSC during his working visit to Geneva on Feb. 28, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press office.

The priority areas of the national economy include agriculture, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics industry.

Nurtleu spoke about the nation’s economic reforms, investment policy and preferences, highlighting the advantages of doing business in Kazakhstan.

He underscored the ministry’s role in attracting foreign investments, affirming support for Swiss entrepreneurs seeking to expand their presence in Kazakhstan.

The representatives of the European business community lauded Kazakhstan’s investment climate and sustainable economic growth, recognizing the country’s significance in bolstering food and energy security.

They expressed readiness to broaden cooperation and develop promising projects, such as orchard cultivation and irrigation in the Almaty Region, as well as the production of European standard passenger cars and auxiliary road equipment in Kazakhstan.

The execution of agreements reached during the meetings on attracting financing, opening and localizing production facilities and creating new jobs will contribute to Kazakhstan’s economic advancement.

Switzerland stands as one of Kazakhstan’s top three foreign investors with Swiss investments totaling $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Since 2005, Switzerland’s total foreign direct investment has reached $34.6 billion.