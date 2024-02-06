Kazakhstan Set to Launch 180 Industrial Projects This Year

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to launch 180 industrial projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge (US$2.6 billion) this year, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Feb. 5.

Last year, 170 projects worth 928 billion tenge ($2 billion) were implemented in the manufacturing industry, and 179 long-term agreements and off-take contracts were concluded with domestic producers. Owing to the measures taken, the share of the manufacturing industry in the economy has equaled the share of the mining industry.

According to the comprehensive plan for the development of mechanical engineering until 2028, the total added value of this industry is expected to increase by 4.5 times.

Kazakhstan continues to implement a nationwide pool of nearly 1,000 investment projects worth 32 trillion tenge (US$70.2 billion), covering all sectors of the economy. Last year, 298 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge (US$4 billion) were launched. It is planned to implement 326 projects worth 3.8 trillion tenge (US$8.3 billion) this year.