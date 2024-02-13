Kazakhstan Poised to Lead GovTech Technology Exports

ASTANA – Kazakhstan signed several memorandums of understanding on exporting its government technology (GovTech) solutions during the Digital Almaty 2024 forum on Feb. 1-3, Profit.kz reported on Feb. 13.

Kazakhstan’s IT solutions for e-government development, such as Smart Bridge, the Unified Platform for Internet Resources of Government Agencies, and the Smart Data Ukimet information and analytical system, will now extend to the Kyrgyz Republic.

In December, some components of Kazakhstan’s e-government were exported to Tajikistan under a similar memorandum of cooperation.

Kazakhstan also agreed on information and communication technology cooperation with Sierra Leone and Togo. Salima Mornorna Bah, Minister of Communication, Technology, and Innovation of Sierra Leone, highlighted Kazakhstan’s reputation as a “big open-source country” willing to share digital systems and platforms.

According to her, the memorandum with Sierra Leone not only promises mutual benefits for both countries but also paves the way for private sector companies in Kazakhstan to explore opportunities in Africa.

The ongoing GovTech export initiatives align with the task set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to bring the export of IT services to $1 billion by 2026.

With this, the raw materials focus of Kazakhstan’s exports is consistently changing to high-tech sectors, allowing the country to tap into new markets.