Kazakhstan Plans to Restore Water Institute in Taraz 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan plans to restore the Zhambyl Irrigation Institute, which will specialize only in water resources, said Advisor to the Kazakh President Kanat Bozumbayev at the Feb. 22 Global Water International Forum on Water Technologies and Resources, reported Kazinform. The institute existed until 1998.

“Unfortunately, our scientific research in the water sector lags far behind foreign ones. Now, more than ever, the industry needs quality personnel. We need a revision of approaches and educational standards when training specialists for the water industry,” Bozumbayev said.

According to him, the country will have to resolve the question of reducing the area of water-intensive crops.

“We see great potential in the extensive use of recycling water supply systems. Major consumers should have a plan of measures to reduce their water consumption by 25-30%,” he noted.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Nurzhigitov spoke about the inclusion of new water specialties in the Bolashak international scholarship program.

“The educational program included specialties such as Hydrogeology, Water Resources and Water Security. Starting this year, Kazakh students will be able to study these subjects abroad,” he said, encouraging young people to explore water management and diplomacy.

He noted that the ministry holds regular meetings on water-related goals with foreign partners, including from China, France, Germany, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.