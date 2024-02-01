Kazakhstan Introduces Restyled 5,000 Tenge Banknote 

ASTANA – A redesigned 5,000 tenge banknote has entered circulation in Kazakhstan, reported National Bank’s press service on Jan.29.

Part of the fifth series of national currency banknotes, it draws inspiration from the Saka style, an ancestral influence on Kazakh ornamentation, reflecting the nation’s heritage from nomadic culture to modern-day Kazakhstan.

Experts highlight the security features of the tenge, affirming its status as one of the world’s most secure banknotes.

Head of the Banknote and Coin Examination Department at the National Bank Askat Mukamadiyev explained the key security elements of the new banknote.

“The first feature is a golden intaglio. The national emblem of Kazakhstan is depicted with a high-relief layer of golden metallic paint. The second feature is a mark for people with impaired vision. On the front side of the banknote, there are distinct convex high-relief elements along the edges,” he explained in an interview with Jibek Joly News Agency.

Mukamadiyev underscored that the banknote features a two-color security thread, creating a dynamic pulsating effect of red and blue colors when tilted.

Another protective element is the volumetric image of the Berkut artifact – a patch showcasing a transition effect from the digital depiction of the denomination to an ornament, accompanied by a dynamic effect of the solar sign’s rays diverging sideways.