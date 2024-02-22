Kazakhstan Initiates Special SCO-UN Event for Environmental Sustainability

ASTANA — At the initiative of Kazakhstan, a significant high-level event titled One Planet, One Future: Joining Efforts for Environmental Sustainability is set to take place from Feb. 26 to March 1, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov during a Feb. 21 press briefing, the ministry’s press service reported.

The event will unfold at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations (UN).

This event marks a pivotal moment within the SCO Year of Ecology, providing a platform for in-depth discussions on global environmental and climate challenges. A key outcome on the agenda is signing a memorandum of understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the UN Environment Program, symbolizing a commitment to collaborative environmental stewardship.

In the broader context, this event coincides with the 6th session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6). The Kazakh delegation, comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be led by Zulfiya Suleimenova, Advisor to the President and Special Representative for International Environmental Cooperation.

UNEA-6 is a pivotal assembly in the environmental realm, facilitating discussions and decisions to enhance the global environmental landscape. Resolutions made during this session will guide the UN member states in implementing measures to improve the overall ecological situation on Earth.

“Solving environmental problems remains one of the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO,” Smadiyarov emphasized.