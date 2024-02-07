Kazakhstan Increases Oil Exports from Aktau Port 

ASTANA – In 2023, KazTransOil national oil transporter exported 3.376 million tons of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau, marking an impressive surge of 1.108 million tons compared to 2022, reported the company’s press service.

The increase in the transportation volume is driven by a notable surge in the shipment of raw materials on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in 2023, from 250,000 tons to 1.392 million tons. This is 5.5 times more compared to 2022.

Over one million tons of oil were shipped along the BTC route last year from Kazakhstan’s Tengiz, one of the deepest oil fields worldwide.

On top of that, the port of Aktau delivered nearly two million tons of oil to the port of Makhachkala in the same period.

In 2022, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged an increase in the oil transportation volume along the multimodal Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). Later, the two oil and gas companies, Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, agreed to ensure the transportation of up to 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field along the BTC route.

Located on the northeastern shore of the Caspian Sea, the Aktau port, with three dry cargo and three oil terminals, holds major international importance in the system of long-distance cargo transportation.

The BTC pipeline facilities include eight pump stations – two in Azerbaijan, two in Georgia, and four in Türkiye, one pressure reduction station, two intermediate pigging stations, and 101 block valves.