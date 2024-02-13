Kazakhstan Collaborates with Uzbekistan’s Tour Operator to Attract Foreign Tourists to Turkistan

ASTANA – During the Samarkand Tourism Forum last week, Kazakh Tourism national company signed a memorandum of cooperation with Uzbekistan’s large tour operator Rocket Group to attract tourists from Türkiye, South Korea, and several other countries to Turkistan, the company’s press service reported on Feb. 12.

“This year, Turkistan promises to become a real oasis of events in the status of the tourist capital of the Turkic world, and we took a targeted step in popularizing this brand,” said Kazakh Tourism Chairman Kairat Sadvakassov.

During the annual East Mediterranean International Tourism & Travel Exhibition in Türkiye, attended by 28,500 visitors, Kazakhstan’s delegation discussed long-term plans and projects that will be carried out in the spiritual capital of the Turkic world this year.

At the event, Kazakh Tourism elaborated on partnerships in digitizing the tourism industry using the experience of the Turkish marketplace platform Paximum.

The delegation met with Turkish tour operators and experts studying the legacy of Khoja Akhmet Yasawi. Alongside pilgrimage tourism development, they reviewed partnerships with Pronto Tour and Pronto MICE, planning to increase the flow of tourists from Türkiye to Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the popularization of the new brand Turkic World at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States on Nov. 3, 2023.