Kazakhstan, Australia to Co-Chair IAEA International Conference on Nuclear Security in May

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Australia will host the International Conference on Nuclear Safety (ICONS-2024) under the auspices of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on May 20-24 in Vienna, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service on Feb. 5.

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations (UN) Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Permanent Representative of Australia to the UN Ian Biggs held a joint briefing on Feb. 5 on the ICONS-2024 preparation in the UN office in Vienna.

According to the ministry, the event will be one of the key events in Vienna, bringing together the heads of foreign services and relevant ministries and more than 2,000 nuclear security experts from 178 IAEA member states.

Building on the achievements of the previous ICONS-2020, the upcoming conference will provide a platform to display the significant achievements of IAEA member states in nuclear safety and security.

“It is a great privilege to chair this authoritative forum in the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership of the IAEA. Kazakhstan has earned an impeccable status as a key member of the agency and is recognized as a world leader in uranium production. The country has extensive experience in ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities with a unique IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank on its territory,” the statement reads.

Kazakhstan and Australia face an essential task – to lead the negotiation process to develop the final document of the conference – the ICONS-2024 Ministerial Declaration. The document is a roadmap for promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy, strengthening the physical security of nuclear facilities and ensuring effective exchange of experience and knowledge through international cooperation.