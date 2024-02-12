Kazakh Singer Dimash Kudaibergen Performs at 2024 Spring Festival Gala Concerts in China

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen took part in the 2024 Spring Festival Gala Concerts, broadcast by China’s CCTV-3 and Liaoning TV channels on Feb. 8, to celebrate the Lunar New Year, reported dimashnews.com.

At the 2024 Spring Festival Gala Concert, broadcast by CCTV-3, Kudaibergen performed his songs “Umytylmas kun” (An Unforgettable Day) in Kazakh and Chinese and “Mahabbat Ber Magan” (Give Me Love).



The 2024 Liaoning TV Spring Festival Gala Concert featured the song “Thousands of Miles, a Common Dream”, which Kudaibergen sang accompanied by famous pianist Lang Lang.

Artists also presented the composition “Flowers Bloom in Spring” together with Taiwanese singer Richie Jen.