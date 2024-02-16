Kazakh PM Urges Chevron to Prioritize Local Suppliers for Projects Development

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov called on Chevron to increase the share of procurement from local manufacturers at a Feb. 15 meeting with Managing Director for Chevron’s Eurasia Business Unit Derek Magness, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Bektenov emphasized that the country’s economic policy prioritizes local content development.

“Kazakhstan requires closer interaction with domestic companies interested in manufacturing products. If the country lacks necessary goods or equipment, we want to see specific plans for the localization of these production facilities in Kazakhstan in the next two-three years. I urge you to reconsider the work in this direction,” said Bektenov.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Kazakhstan implements major economic reforms to increase annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6% or more.

“The government will create the most comfortable conditions for investors to implement projects and provide the necessary support. In turn, we also expect from our partners actions for the timely implementation of joint plans that provide for the maximum use of local potential, technology transfer and deep processing of raw materials,” said Bektenov.

He also outlined the need to complete the future expansion and wellhead pressure management projects at the Tengiz field on time – in the first half of 2025 and the first half of this year, respectively.

The government also attaches great importance to the development of the Karachaganak field, maintaining oil and condensate production at a level of at least 11 million tons per year.

Magness confirmed Chevron’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of interest.

“We are excited to work together and develop our partnership. Chevron supports the efforts to develop the country’s economy. Today, good conditions are being created for investments and new projects. We see opportunities for future development in the context of our partnership,” he said.