Kazakh Government Gears Up for Expanded Meeting on Feb. 7

ASTANA — The government’s expanded meeting is set for Feb. 7, announced Maulen Ashimbayev, chairman of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, to journalists after the meeting of the Senate, reported Kazinform news agency on Feb. 1.

The meeting will assess the socio-economic development of the country and chart strategies for future initiatives in this domain.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled the plan to hold the meeting during his interview with the Egemen Qazaqstan national newspaper in January, elaborating on the administration’s key focal points for 2024 and addressing pivotal issues on the national agenda.

“In the near future, an expanded government meeting will take place, where we will evaluate the social and economic development and chart our course moving forward,” he stated.

Tokayev reiterated that the administration’s priorities remain steadfast, emphasizing the preservation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, safeguarding the rights and interests of Kazakhstan’s citizens, and fostering conducive conditions for sustainable economic expansion.