Kazakh FM Stresses Country’s Human Rights Progress at UN Council in Geneva 

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements in improving its national human rights system and outlined further priorities at the High-level Segment of the 55th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva on Feb. 26, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

He focused on four reform packages hailed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including the restoration of the Constitutional Court and the reinforcement of the Commissioner for Human Rights institution.

“Democratic transformations in Kazakhstan are irreversible,” Nurtleu stated.

The minister expressed concern about escalating geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and global economic uncertainty. He urged multilateral partnership in addressing such crises, stressing that no single country can effectively tackle them alone.

Nurtleu reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding among nations and strengthening the global human rights system. He called on the international community to prioritize human rights in peace-building, particularly in disarmament, digitalization, and gender equality.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk attended the event alongside over 100 high-level representatives of states.

Established by General Assembly Resolution 60/251 on March 15, 2006, the UN Human Rights Council serves as an intergovernmental body of the UN system, responsible for promoting universal respect for and protection of human rights worldwide. At the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazakhstan was elected to the HRC for the term 2022–2024.