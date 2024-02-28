Kazakh Cultural Center to Open in China: Mutual Cooperation From Theater to Films

ASTANA – During Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva’s working visit to China on Feb. 27, discussions centered on plans to bolster cultural collaboration between the two countries, including the establishment of a Kazakh cultural center in China, reported the ministry’s press service.

Cultural relations were boosted by President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to China in 2023 when the two heads of state reached an agreement to establish cultural centers on a parity basis.

The center will focus on museum and library services, music and film, as well as language education.

Balayeva met with the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli, to discuss the practical implementation of the agreement and prospects to strengthen cooperation in the field of culture and art.

“China and Kazakhstan have long been strategic allies, as well as partners in the whole spectrum of interaction. Today’s meeting has laid a solid foundation for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation. From our side, we will provide maximum support in promptly resolving all issues related to the opening of the center,” said Sun.

The scope of the Chinese-Kazakh cultural ties will expand to encompass organizing mutual theater tours and concerts, exchange exhibitions, as well as translations and editions of classical literature, among other projects.

Kazakhstan and China also agreed to cooperate in allocating training grants in cinematography, museums, preservation of historical and cultural heritage and restoration, and holding master classes by Chinese specialists in circus art and choreography.

Balayeva also emphasized the importance of returning archival materials and cultural values from China.

Equally important was the meeting with the head of the National Radio and Television Administration of China, Cao Shumin.

“Thanks to the leaders of our states, Kazakhstan-China cooperation in all spheres is developing dynamically. TV channels of the two countries have realized a number of joint projects. We propose to strengthen the work through the production of a new format content, such as mini-series and videos about the countries to broadcast them on TV,” said Cao.

In turn, Balayeva offered to facilitate the rotation of feature films, documentaries and animated films on Chinese TV channels while also extending support for the collaborative production of joint series and videos showcasing Kazakhstan’s cultural sights and attractions.

During a meeting with Shen Haixiong, the president of China’s most prominent media corporation, China Media Group, the minister was presented with a proposal to finalize an agreement for producing documentaries to promote both nations’ cultural heritage and values. An agreement to broadcast Kazakh music on Chinese radio stations is set to be implemented ahead of the Nauryz celebration this year.

The working visit to Beijing concluded with a meeting with Wang Ning, president of the National Grand Theatre, also known as Beijing National Center for the Performing Arts, during which they discussed the prospects of developing theatrical art of the two countries.