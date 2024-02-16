Kazakh Civil Servants to Undergo Leadership Training Through UAE Intergovernmental Agreement 

By Almas Parkul in International on 16 February 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched a leadership training program for Kazakh civil servants during the World Government Summit on Feb. 12-14 in Dubai, reported the press service of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Civil Service Affairs on Feb. 14.

Photo credit: gov.kz.

The Leadership Program for Managers will start in March. Thirty people are expected to take part in the course for effective governance.

The initiative also includes online training through Executive Leaders, Future Leaders and Youth Leaders Programs. 

Chairman of  Agency for Civil Service Affairs Darkhan Zhazykbay spoke about the country’s measures to improve the civil service system, which aims at establishing people-centered and service-oriented model of government at the forum.

Zhazykbay also emphasized the agency’s initiatives and projects to enhance human resource capacity, integrate HR tools into the civil service system, and digitize personnel selection and management processes through the e-Qyzmet system.

The annual World Government Summit was established in 2013 at the initiative of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. 


