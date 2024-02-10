Headgear Exhibition Opens in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan City

ASTANA – The World of Headdresses exhibition displaying national headgear from various countries opened in Turkistan city on Feb. 5, reported the regional administration’s press service.

Dedicated to World Hijab Day, the exhibition aims to show headdresses and scarves of people from countries around the world.

Based on the character Mudhatter from a fairy tale “Alice in Wonderland,” the exposition organizers came up with an idea of hat-making process engaging students and residents of the city.

In ancient times, a headdress was a symbol of power, and only noble and rich people could wear luxurious hats. The larger and taller the hat, the higher the status of its owner.

Now headdresses are associated with different nationalities. In addition to chalma, fez, skufia, turban, panamka, kokoshnik, bandana, and bashlyk, the exhibition includes the traditional Korean gat hat, Chinese Douli conical hat and Native American roach headdress.

The exhibition will run for two weeks.