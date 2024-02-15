Four Branches of Foreign Universities to Open in Kazakhstan this Year

ASTANA – Four branches of foreign universities will open in Kazakhstan in 2024, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported on Feb. 14 on his Telegram channel.

City University of Hong Kong, currently ranked 82nd among the top 100 universities globally, will be established at Satbayev University.

Pennsylvania State University will open its branch in Almaty, the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers will set up its campus at the Kazakh National Agrarian University, and the Russia’s Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology will open a branch at the Dulati Taraz Regional University.

Nurbek recalled that Kazakhstan hosts 12 branches of foreign universities, adding that a branch of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University will soon open in Russia.