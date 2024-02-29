Family Support Centers in Kazakhstan to Shelter Domestic Violence Victims

ASTANA – Victims of domestic violence will now have access to shelter through Family Support Centers, as per a bill approved during the second reading by the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, on Feb. 28.

Under the provisions, these centers now offer temporary accommodation to those displaying signs of domestic violence.

The procedure for handling persons who have committed a criminal offense for causing minor harm and battery has been regulated. The measures for applying special requirements established by the court to persons convicted or released from criminal liability due to reconciliation have also been clarified.

Key provisions of the amendments include criminalizing actions intentionally causing minor harm to health, physical assaults, sexual harassment against persons under 16 years of age, and the dissemination of suicide propaganda.

The legislative amendments adopted by the Mazhilis specifically address protecting women’s rights and children’s safety. In response to government recommendations, adjustments were made to regulate commissioners’ activities for children’s rights at regional, city, and capital levels.

The bill, which will now go to the Senate, an upper house of the Parliament, is aimed at improving the legal, economic, social and organizational foundations of state policy on ensuring the safety of children, preventing and suppressing crimes against women and children.