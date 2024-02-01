Diverse Events Unfold in Astana and Almaty for February’s First Weekend

ASTANA — As February kicks in, Astana and Almaty are gearing up for a vibrant weekend filled with cultural, musical and entertaining events. Whether you are a music enthusiast, a fan of orchestral performances, or eager to explore exhibitions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Astana Times editorial team has prepared a guide to the upcoming events in the cities.

Astana Events

Silk Way 2024 international festival on Feb. 2-4

The International Dance Festival Silk Way 2024 will take place, featuring the WDC AL World Championship in all age categories. The event will span three competitive days, hosted in two luxurious halls at the Hilton Astana Hotel, showcasing the best dance couples worldwide.

Address: Hilton Astana Hotel; 46, Sauran Street. Tickets are available on silkwaycup.com.

“Gauhartas” musical drama on Feb. 3-4

“Gauhartas” is a musical drama that tells the secrets of a family in the Kazakh steppe from 1975 to the present day. The story centers around two brothers: Tastan, raised in a strict environment, and Kairken, nurtured with warmth and affection. Their relationship becomes strained and complex with the entry of Saltanat, a bride with a melodious voice and gentle nature.

More than just a narrative about familial bonds, “Gauhartas” weaves two poignant love tales. One showcases Saltanat’s devotion to her husband, Tastan, while the other paints a picture of Kairken’s deep, unspoken affection for Saltanat, who is destined to become his sister-in-law.

Venue: Musical Theatre of Young Spectators; 47B, Omarov Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Ne Prosto Orchestra: The Greatest Soundtrack Hits on Feb. 4

Prepare for one of the most spectacular concerts, where soundtracks from over 20 films, including your favorite classics, will resonate. Everyone will undoubtedly find their beloved soundtracks from such movies as “The Matrix,” “Titanic,” “The Greatest Showman,” “La La Land,” “Twilight,” and “Terminator.”

All these films are united by special musical moments. The orchestra, choir and talented soloists will bring you music that has withstood the test of time. This soundtrack will transport you to the past, awakening memories and emotions you experienced while watching these films. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of those days and relive those feelings again.

Address: Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1; Mangilik Yel Ave. Tickets are available here.

“Language of Love” and “Mists of Time” ballets on Feb. 2-3

The ballet “Language of Love” beautifully captures the essence of Abay’s poetic legacy, blending profound philosophical themes with tenderness and melancholy. The performance, rich in technical elements and choreographic innovations, pays tribute to the classic poetry of Kazakh literature.

The ballet “Mists of Time” draws inspiration from ancient Chinese philosophy, associating women’s nature with the elements of “yin” and autumn and winter seasons. The ballet portrays life’s trials and sorrows, highlighting women’s enduring charm and resilience as they navigate life’s challenges.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Ave. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Jason Derulo’s concert on Feb. 3

International pop artist Jason Derulo is set to rock Almaty this Saturday. Jason Derulo, a TikTok sensation with 14 platinum awards, stands out as a dynamic force in global pop music. From the breakthrough hit “Whatcha Say” to selling over 200 million records, he continues to produce viral pop songs. Take the chance to witness a live performance by this chart-topping artist, delivering an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

Address: Almaty Arens; 7, Nurkent Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Neurokazakhstan Exhibition on Feb. 3-4.

The Central Exhibition Hall of Almaty and Plan B Gallery has unveiled one of the most innovative art exhibitions 2024 – NeuroKazakhstan. Featuring a groundbreaking collection of over 120 works entirely created by neural networks, the exhibition offers an artificial intelligence perspective on Kazakhstan. Guests will encounter an alternative vision of the country’s nature, architecture and cuisine crafted by AI. The project’s culmination is the immersive film “Digital Evolution,” projected onto the walls and floor of the multimedia hall, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the artistic reinterpretation of the world of ideas and matter. The organizers have also prepared a quest to engage visitors with the exhibition entertainingly, accompanied by an audio guide directly from their smartphones. The exhibition is open till March 30.

Venue: The Central Exhibition Hall of Abilkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts; 137, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

English Stand-up Comedy on Feb. 3

Laugh your way into the weekend with a stand-up comedy night in English by Goodnight Comedy. Enjoy a hilarious evening filled with witty jokes and comedic performances.

Address: Ray StandUp Pub; 51A, Nurmakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Voice of Winter Concert on Feb. 3

Experience the enchanting concert Voice of Winter at the Kazakh State Academic Philharmonic’s Grand Hall, featuring the State Choral Chapel. The concert, directed by Beimbet Demeuov, presents a captivating program, including famous compositions – Sviridov’s “Winter Morning” and “The Bell Rings Monotonously.” The immersive film “Digital Evolution” is also included. With talented soloists and a rich history, the State Choral Chapel continues to captivate audiences with diverse compositions under the leadership of Beimbet Demeuov.

Venue: Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic; 35, Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.