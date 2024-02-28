Concerts and Charity Events to Mark Gratitude Day This Week in Astana

ASTANA – Along with festive decorations on the capital’s streets, the Day of Gratitude, celebrated on March 1, will be marked with charitable events, exhibitions, concerts and theatrical performances, reported the Astana akimat (city administration).

Celebrated since 2016, the holiday marks the establishment of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) on March 1, 1995. It is a consultative and advisory body to the President of Kazakhstan, composed of representatives from various ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.

APK members will host a roundtable meeting at the House of Friendship dedicated to the Day of Gratitude, along with a solemn ceremony of handing over the funds collected from donations for the treatment of children in need.

Astana residents can join the assembly members at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gratitude to the Kazakh People monument (near the Botanical Garden) on March 1, followed by the Birlik (Unity) ensemble concert at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

Cultural institutions are also gearing up for this special occasion. Astana Puppet Theater will enchant children with their rendition of “Alvin and the Inhabitants of the Mysterious Forest,” while the Zhastar (Youth) theater will host a performance by the Demeu center titled “Zholy Bolgysh Zhigit” (Lucky Man) on March 1.

The Gratitude Day promises a vibrant array of activities across educational institutions. At the Children’s Music School, a concert program titled Thank You will set the tone.

Other schools will feature a variety of engaging events: a special open educational hour named Thank you, Homeland, a captivating photo exhibition titled True Gratitude from Heart and a competition to craft the finest greeting card expressing gratitude.

The holiday was instituted to foster national unity and mutual respect among the country’s diverse ethnic and cultural groups. Kazakhstan is home to over 130 ethnic groups and the Day of Gratitude is intended to celebrate this diversity and encourage harmony among all communities within the country.