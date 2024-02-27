Cargo Transportation Through Middle Corridor Soars 147% in January

ASTANA – Cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) reached 274,200 tons in January, a 147% increase compared to last year, as was reported during a Feb. 26 meeting chaired by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin in the Mangystau Region, according to the Prime Minister’s press office.

As a serious alternative to routes in the East-West direction, the TITR, also called Middle Corridor, boasts a throughput capacity of 6 million tons. In 2023, its cargo transportation volume totaled 2.76 million tons, 65% more than in 2022.

The TITR is set to increase its throughput capacity to 10 million tons annually by 2027, with ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and terminal facilities, expand ports and rolling stock, remove administrative barriers and create favorable conditions for carriers.

The major work in place includes the construction of the second tracks of the Dostyk – Monty railway section, the Almaty bypass railway line, a container hub at the Aktau seaport, the Sarzha multifunctional terminal at the Kuryk port, as well as dredging of both ports.

According to Kazakh Vice Transport Minister Maksat Kaliakparov, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan plan to create a joint venture within the North-South international transport corridor to improve service and reduce cargo delivery time.

As a promising alternative trade route with an eastern branch running through the Mangystau Region, the North-South corridor has established the transportation of goods between the Aktau port and the northern ports of Iran.

In 2023, the volume of cargo transported by rail along this corridor reached 2.1 million tons, 4% more than the previous year. By 2027, its capacity will be increased from 6 to 10 million tons per year.