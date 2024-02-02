Beijing Hosts Meeting of SCO Council of National Coordinators

ASTANA – The Council of National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states held the meeting on Feb. 1 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan in Beijing, reported Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The meeting participants focused on developing joint decisions to strengthen interaction in politics and security, trade and economics, and the cultural and humanitarian field.

The National Coordinator of Kazakhstan Murat Mukushev discussed the main SCO events for this year.

Kazakhstan proposed continuing the process of coordinating documents for the SCO strategic development and developing proposals for resolving current regional and international problems. The participants reviewed drafts of the SCO development strategy until 2035 and the SCO Initiative on World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony.

National coordinators also considered proposals to improve the SCO activities, strengthen the regulatory framework and expand cooperation of the SCO with other international and regional associations.