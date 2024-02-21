American Top Travel Magazine Publishes Extensive Guide on Kazakhstan

ASTANA – American top travel magazine Travel+Leisure published the ultimate Kazakhstan itinerary on Feb. 18, offering readers a What To Do, Where To Stay, What To Eat guide, reported the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

Journalist Yashita Vashishth put together a tour of unique places in Kazakhstan, which has become a tourist trending destination in recent years. Her article will certainly spark interest even among local residents.

Vashishth recommends choosing the period from April to May or from September to October to explore Kazakhstan and “rejoice in the country’s vast mountainscapes, tundra, and empty steppe.”

Travel+Leisure offers a seven-day itinerary around Kazakhstan, visiting the sights of Astana, Shymkent, Turkistan, Almaty and the surrounding area.

The article provides helpful information for travelers, including visa requirements, a phrasebook translating key phrases into Kazakh and English, and a selection of hotels and national cuisine options.

As a leading travel magazine headquartered in New York City, Travel+Leisure has 4.8 million readers and publishes twelve issues annually. The magazine features articles from writers, poets, artists, designers, and non-travel journalists, enriching its content with vivid travel photography.

Travel+Leisure unites a community of 16 million travelers worldwide and a team of over 100 travel journalists and photographers.