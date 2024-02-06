American Corners in Kazakhstan Offer Free STEAM Teacher Training

ASTANA – The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Teachers’ Training project, launched on Feb. 5 by American Corners in Kazakhstan, aims to offer free 3D modeling and robotics training for STEAM teachers. Conducted using Arduino microcontrollers, the training seeks to equip teachers across ten cities in Kazakhstan to instruct advanced STEAM subjects, announced American Corner and Makerspace Astana on its Instagram page.

Supported by the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan and conducted in partnership with the Daryn National Scientific and Practical Center, the project will take place in Aktobe, Almaty, Astana, Karagandy, Kostanai, Oral, Oskemen, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, and Shymkent.

“This training is designed to prepare teachers to impart knowledge to students in the short term, but also to give them new tools that they can use to incorporate innovative projects and technology in their classrooms for the future,” said Perizat Utebaliyeva, Chairwoman of Kazakhstan AmCorners Network.

The program will involve 200 teachers from schools throughout Kazakhstan participating in a week-long intensive session to learn the basics of 3D modeling and robotics, including connecting sensors and using Autodesk 123D Design software to create projects based on Arduino. Mentoring and training will be provided by experts in computer science, robotics, and 3D modeling, with volunteers offering support throughout the program.

“Training teachers at an advanced level is key to creating an innovation ecosystem that can bring significant social and economic benefits nationally and internationally,” said Gazdembek Tursunov, Director of Daryn Center.

To showcase the achievements and creativity of the participants, American Corners will host a final tournament on March 15-16. Teams led by trained teachers will present their projects, highlighting the outcomes of their efforts and underscoring the importance of integrating modern technologies into the educational landscape.