World-Famous Eagle Huntress Moves to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The world-famous Kazakh eagle huntress born in Mongolia Aisholpan Nurgaipkyzy moved with her family to Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform on Jan. 28.

According to Nurgaipkyzy, she has not abandoned the ancient tradition and practices once a week. Due to her academic workload, she does not take part in competitions but attends them as a guest.

In 2016, English filmmaker Otto Bell shot a documentary film, “The Eagle Huntress,” which showed Aisholpan’s path to triumph in her first-ever eagle hunting contest at the Golden Eagle Festival.

In 2018, Aisholpan received the Order of the Polar Star (Altan Gadas Odon), a state award of Mongolia.

In 2022, the book “The Eagle Huntress: The True Story of the Girl Who Soared Beyond Expectations” was presented at the first Central Asian Media Forum in Astana.