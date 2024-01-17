Wizz Air Launches First Direct Flight from Abu Dhabi to Turkistan

ASTANA – Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched the Abu-Dhabi-Turkistan flight route on Jan. 16 carrying nearly 100 passengers onboard, reported Khabar news agency.

The same day, the plane headed back to Abu Dhabi with 200 Kazakh tourists. With early booking, air ticket prices start at 20,000 tenge (US$44).

Operating Airbus A321 aircraft, the airline plans to conduct three weekly flights, providing travelers with convenient options on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Last year, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) named Turkistan as the tourist capital of Turkic World for 2024.