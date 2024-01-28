Winter in Burabay Resort Offers Captivating Adventures around Frozen Lakes and Snowy Peaks 

By Aiman Nakispekova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Tourism on 28 January 2024

ASTANA – The winter season in the Burabay resort area provides an enchanting experience. The region is characterized by snowy and frosty weather, with occasional January days experiencing air temperatures dropping to 40 degrees below Celsius. Located in the Burabay State National Natural Park near Kokshetau, it is included in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Okzhetpes Mountain. Photo credit: Burabay Resort’s Instagram page/Serikbay Janybekov.

Lake Burabay transforms into a picturesque scene covered in a thick layer of ice, providing opportunities for ice skating, ice fishing, and horse-drawn sleigh rides on the frozen lake. The snow-covered mountains surrounding the lake enhance the beauty of the landscape.

The park’s dense forests and snow-covered trails provide a perfect setting for winter hiking. 

Burabay – the Pearl of Kazakhstan excursion

The guided tour offers visits to various locations, including the summit of Khan’s Pass. Serving as an observation platform, it provides a panorama with views on the Zhekebatyr, Burabay, and Kokshetau mountains.

Zhumbaktas Rock. Photo credit: Burabay Resort’s Instagram page

A visit to Abylai Khan’s meadow introduces visitors to the Ushkyz and Okzhetpes mountains.

The Blue Bay, situated on the left side of Lake Burabay between the slopes of the Kokshetau and Temirtau mountains, is the next point of interest. The famous Zhumbaktas Rock in the middle of the bay also attracts attention. 

Viewing platform on Abylai Khan’s meadow on the heights of 135 meters. Photo credit: Burabay Resort’s Instagram page.

Bolektau, a natural observation platform, provides a beautiful view from a height of 147 meters. It showcases the area’s main attractions, including Blue Bay, Zhumbaktas Rock, Okzhetpes Mountain, Burabay and Bolshoy Chebachye lakes.

At Imanaevsky Stream, visitors can listen to the murmur of mountain water, enjoy the fresh air, and experience Burabay’s indescribable beauty.

Bolshoy Chebachye Lake. Photo credit: Burabay Resort’s Instagram page

Tourists can also gather in groups for one-day excursions to the maral breeding farm.


