Visa-Free Travel Between Kazakhstan and Seychelles Comes Into Effect

By Staff Report in Editor’s Picks, Tourism on 16 January 2024

ASTANA – A visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Seychelles took effect on Jan. 6, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov announced at a Jan. 15 briefing, reported the ministry’s press office.

Photo credit: kriadera.kz

The agreement was signed by the governments of Kazakhstan and Seychelles in New York on Sept. 22. 

Citizens of both countries can now travel visa-free for single or multiple entry, exit, transit, and temporary stays. The period of stay should not exceed 30 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border, with a total allowance of 90 calendar days within 180 calendar days.

If Kazakh citizens plan to stay in Seychelles for more than 30 days, they must obtain a Seychelles visa in advance.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »