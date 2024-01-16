Visa-Free Travel Between Kazakhstan and Seychelles Comes Into Effect

ASTANA – A visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Seychelles took effect on Jan. 6, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov announced at a Jan. 15 briefing, reported the ministry’s press office.

The agreement was signed by the governments of Kazakhstan and Seychelles in New York on Sept. 22.

Citizens of both countries can now travel visa-free for single or multiple entry, exit, transit, and temporary stays. The period of stay should not exceed 30 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border, with a total allowance of 90 calendar days within 180 calendar days.

If Kazakh citizens plan to stay in Seychelles for more than 30 days, they must obtain a Seychelles visa in advance.