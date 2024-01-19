Trading Volume on KASE Nears $910 Billion in 2023

ASTANA – The trading volume on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) totaled 410.7 trillion tenge (US$909 billion), increasing by 57.0% or 149.1 trillion tenge (US$330 billion) last year compared to 2022, reported the KASE press service on Jan. 18.

Trading increased on both the foreign exchange and securities markets.

“The volume of trading on the secondary stock market increased by 78%. More than half of this volume consists of trading, the placement of KazMunayGas shares in December 2022. The number of transactions on the exchange market increased by 53%,” said KASE Chair Alina Aldambergen at the press conference, reported Kazinform.

Last year, the KASE index continued to grow, reaching 29%. In January, the index rose another 4.1% and hit a historical high of 4357.47 points. On Jan. 17, the market saw an increase in the shares value of Kazatomprom national atomic company, Bank CenterCredit, and Kcell cellular communication operator.

“The number of retail investors has risen significantly. They operate through brokerage organizations and also invest in local tools. More institutions are coming out with green bonds,” she said.

According to Aldambergen, at least 20 new organizations are planning to issue bonds this year.