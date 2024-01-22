Tokayev Addresses Legal Literacy, Crime Prevention, Building Trust with Public at Interior Ministry Board Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an expanded meeting with the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Jan. 22, reported the Akorda press service.

Addressing the meeting participants, Tokayev emphasized the important role of the police in rooting the principle of law and order in the country.

“Fighting crime and maintaining public order is a critical task that requires enormous responsibility. The country must strictly comply with the requirements of the law. Anyone who breaks the law must be punished,” he said.

The President noted that low legal literacy leads to serious negative consequences.

“This ultimately hinders the development of the country and affects the image of the state. Destructive ideology poses a great threat, especially for the younger generation, led by dubious ideas who follow pseudo-heroes,” he said.

Tokayev underlined that law enforcement agencies should pay close attention to crime prevention.

“An antisocial lifestyle often leads to crime. Therefore, it is important to work precisely with persons prone to breaking the law to level out all the preconditions for their antisocial behavior. However, we must admit that today, the crime prevention system is ineffective and requires a radical update,” he said. “There is an urgent need to develop a unified law in the field of crime prevention. The bill should completely revise the list of persons subject to preventive influence”.

This, according to the President, is imperative, including in combating domestic violence. Preventive work plays no less important role than prompt response and fair punishment.

“I have already expressed my support for tightening penalties for such crimes. Corresponding amendments to the Criminal Code will be adopted shortly. (…) Also, the system for protecting the rights of minors is in dire need of updating,” the President said, urging to pay special attention to ensuring the safety of children.

Tokayev also encouraged law enforcement structures to build effective feedback channels with people. The police should also change radically along with society.

“Relying on proactive and caring citizens will ensure the observance of the principle of zero tolerance towards crimes. (…) The police should always be an example for the people. Only then will people believe in the police and count on them. Unfortunately, we cannot say that this applies to all law enforcement officers,” Tokayev said.

Fight against drug trafficking, cybercrime, and internet fraud were also addressed at the meeting.