Terminals Holding Group to Start Astana Airport Runway Overhaul in March

ASTANA – Terminals Holding Group plans to start the reconstruction work at the Kazakh capital’s airport in March and complete it in the spring next year. This was announced at a Jan. 8 meeting chaired by Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev, reported the ministry’s press service.

According to the ministry, reconstruction of the airport runway, launched 20 years ago, was one of the primary tasks when transferring the airport to the investor’s trust management. The reconstruction of the runway will improve flight safety and help increase the transit potential of the airport. It is planned to double the number of passengers to 14 million annually. The airport serves, on average, more than 200 flights daily.

In October last year, Kazakhstan signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates’ Terminals Holding to develop Astana Airport as a multimodal hub. Terminals Holding Group is a rapidly growing aviation company operating in emerging markets in Asia and Africa.