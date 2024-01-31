Starlink Initiative: 270 Schools in Akmola Region to Receive High-Speed Internet Access

By Dana Omirgazy in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Nation on 31 January 2024

ASTANA – High-speed internet access will be provided to nearly 270 Akmola Region schools, reported by Kazinform on Jan. 30, citing Bayurzhan Rapikov, head of the regional digitalization and archives department.

Photo credit: Getty Images.

 

According to Rapikov, Starlink, a high-speed satellite internet, will provide a stable and fast connection for remote and rural areas, allowing students and teachers to use modern digital educational resources.

“The implementation of the Starlink project is part of an extensive initiative for the digitalization of education in Kazakhstan, the goal of which is to provide more than 2,000 secondary education organizations in Kazakhstan with broadband access to modern educational technologies by the end of March,” he noted.

There are plans to install 56 5G base stations in Kokshetau. Today, seven of them have been launched.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »