Starlink Initiative: 270 Schools in Akmola Region to Receive High-Speed Internet Access

ASTANA – High-speed internet access will be provided to nearly 270 Akmola Region schools, reported by Kazinform on Jan. 30, citing Bayurzhan Rapikov, head of the regional digitalization and archives department.

According to Rapikov, Starlink, a high-speed satellite internet, will provide a stable and fast connection for remote and rural areas, allowing students and teachers to use modern digital educational resources.

“The implementation of the Starlink project is part of an extensive initiative for the digitalization of education in Kazakhstan, the goal of which is to provide more than 2,000 secondary education organizations in Kazakhstan with broadband access to modern educational technologies by the end of March,” he noted.

There are plans to install 56 5G base stations in Kokshetau. Today, seven of them have been launched.