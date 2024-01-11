Snowdrops Bloom in Almaty Mountains in Depths of Winter

By Saniya Sakenova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia on 11 January 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s photographer Dmitry Dotsenko captured the unexpected bloom of snowdrops in the Almaty mountains, showcasing the surprising scenes on his Instagram page.

Snowdrops bloom in the Talgar district of the Almaty Region. Photo credit: talgar_v_kadre/Instagram. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The phenomenon unfolded in January, which turned out to be very warm and snowless for Almaty. The first time Dotsenko found and photographed the snowdrops blooming in the mountains was on Dec. 3.

“It turns out that flowers delight us the entire winter,” he wrote, adding that Alatau crocus graces the foothills, and galanthus now adorns city front gardens.

He also captured snowdrops on Jan. 8 in the mountains of the Talgar district in the Almaty Region.  “Almaty is an amazing city. A real fairy tale for 12 months,” Dotsenko said.

Photo credit: Dmitry Dotsenko/Instagram.

Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, was recently featured in The New York Times’ 52 Places to Go List in 2024. 


