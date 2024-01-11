Snowdrops Bloom in Almaty Mountains in Depths of Winter

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s photographer Dmitry Dotsenko captured the unexpected bloom of snowdrops in the Almaty mountains, showcasing the surprising scenes on his Instagram page.

The phenomenon unfolded in January, which turned out to be very warm and snowless for Almaty. The first time Dotsenko found and photographed the snowdrops blooming in the mountains was on Dec. 3.

“It turns out that flowers delight us the entire winter,” he wrote, adding that Alatau crocus graces the foothills, and galanthus now adorns city front gardens.

He also captured snowdrops on Jan. 8 in the mountains of the Talgar district in the Almaty Region. “Almaty is an amazing city. A real fairy tale for 12 months,” Dotsenko said.

Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, was recently featured in The New York Times’ 52 Places to Go List in 2024.