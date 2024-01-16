SCO Kicks Off Year of Environment Chaired by Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) began the Year of Environment, chaired by Kazakhstan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said at a Jan. 15 briefing, reported the ministry’s press service.

In July, SCO member states unanimously endorsed Kazakhstan’s initiative to declare 2024 the Year of Environment. The corresponding plan of events was adopted in October.

“We consider the initiatives put forth by Kazakhstan’s chairmanship to be a significant contribution of the organization to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Kazakhstan will continue to promote the adoption of practical measures by the SCO in environmental protection,” Smadiyarov noted.

In 2024, Kazakhstan chairs the SCO. In line with Kazakhstan’s recommendation, the Year of Environment will feature thematic events in educational institutions and individual initiatives organized by the SCO Secretariat.

Environmental organizations plan to host nearly 20 joint events on diverse topics related to World Environment Day, World Water Day, International Day for Biological Diversity, and International Day of Forests.

Besides SCO, in 2024, the nation also chairs several other international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.