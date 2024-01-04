President Tokayev’s Decree on Annual Payments to Children Launches Nationwide

By Staff Report in Society on 4 January 2024

ASTANA – Payments to children within the National Fund for Children project came into effect on Jan. 1 in accordance with the decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported Kazinform.

Photo credit: inform.kz.

From birth, every child enrolled in the program will be eligible to receive 18 annual payments ranging from $150 to $160.

The funds will be credited to their accounts starting from Feb. 1. For those children who reach the age of 18 after Feb. 1, the option to apply through the electronic platform for withdrawing the funds is available, enabling them to receive payments for one year.


