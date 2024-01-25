President Tokayev Tours Water Supply Facilities in Almaty, Outlines Need for Conscious Use of Water

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the construction site of the Balkash two reservoirs with clean drinking water, each 3,000 cubic meters (m3), as well as a pumping station on Jan. 25, reported the Akorda press service.

This year, Almaty akimat (city administration) plans to build 142 kilometers and modernize 48 kilometers of water supply networks. This will make it possible to provide access to the central water supply to 99.6% of residents by the end of the year and reduce the level of deterioration of networks to 53.8%.

The President noted that providing water supply to Almaty is a priority task of national importance.

“Kazakhstan is a water-scarce country. We need a countrywide program to provide drinking water. Drinking water should not be used for watering gardens. Water-saving technologies must be used, and a culture of careful water consumption must be introduced. Of course, we need to look for new underground sources of water. Residents of Almaty often appeal to me with complaints about lack of water. Therefore, there must be comprehensive, systematic work,” the President said.