President Tokayev to Visit Almaty This Week

By Staff Report in Nation on 23 January 2024

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set for a scheduled working trip to Almaty on Jan. 24-25, said Tokayev’s spokesperson Berik Uali on his Instagram page.

President Tokayev’s visit to Almaty in August 2023. Photo credit: Akorda.

The President will visit several facilities, particularly the city administration building renovated after the 2022 January events.

Tokayev will hold a meeting at this location, covering the situation in the city.

Almaty was shaken by an earthquake on Tuesday night, the first time since a magnitude 4-5 earthquake occurred in the city on May 1, 2011.


