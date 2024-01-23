President Tokayev to Visit Almaty This Week

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set for a scheduled working trip to Almaty on Jan. 24-25, said Tokayev’s spokesperson Berik Uali on his Instagram page.

The President will visit several facilities, particularly the city administration building renovated after the 2022 January events.

Tokayev will hold a meeting at this location, covering the situation in the city.

Almaty was shaken by an earthquake on Tuesday night, the first time since a magnitude 4-5 earthquake occurred in the city on May 1, 2011.