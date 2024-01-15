President Tokayev to Pay Official Visits to Italy, Vatican This Week

By Dana Omirgazy in Editor’s Picks, International on 15 January 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay official visits to Italy and the Vatican on Jan. 18-19, reported the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Pope Francis in September, 2022. Astana, Kazakhstan. Photo credit: Akorda

On the first day of the visit, Tokayev is expected to hold talks with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The President will also take part in the Kazakh–Italian investment roundtable and will hold meetings with the top management of large Italian companies.

On Jan. 19, Tokayev will have an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

The Kazakh President will visit the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) and the UN World Food Program (WFP).


