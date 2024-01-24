President Tokayev Meets Kazakh Statesman Ikram Adyrbekov

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ikram Adyrbekov, a Kazakh statesman, diplomat, and member of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Jan. 23, reported the Akorda press service.

They discussed the implementation of the main directions of the “TURKTIME!” program, which Kazakhstan, as chair, presented at the tenth OTS Summit last November.

The President stressed the need to enhance relations between Turkic-speaking states in the cultural, spiritual, historical, political and economic spheres.

He placed particular emphasis on opening university branches, conducting joint scientific research, promoting shared values, and undertaking joint projects in priority sectors of the economy, such as finance, artificial intelligence, IT and the aerospace industry.

Adyrbekov highlighted the measures needed to be taken to develop Turkistan as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world and a city that played a unique role in the history of all Turkic peoples.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the OTS Council of Elders will significantly contribute to increasing the effectiveness of interaction between fraternal countries.