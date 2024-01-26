Oxford University Embarks on Teaching Kazakh Language

ASTANA – The University of Oxford is set to launch Kazakh language courses following an agreement signed between the university and the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education on Jan. 25, reported the ministry’s press service.

The Kazakh delegation, led by Minister Sayasat Nurbek and featuring heads of Kazakhstan’s leading universities, took a tour of the prestigious institution and was presented with exclusive ancient manuscripts of the Oxford Bodleian Library related to Kazakhstan.

Nurbek introduced the first edition of the Oxford Qazaq Dictionary to British officials, which was developed on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction. Created over four years with the participation of specialists from the Akhmet Baitursynuly Institute of Linguistics, it incorporates current changes in the lexicon of both languages, including news from modern culture and science.

“Language is a great value for our people. Today, with the unveiling of the Kazakh-English Oxford Qazaq Dictionary, we are crossing a new historical threshold. With this, more people worldwide will discover our culture and nation. We are not only promoting the Kazakh language through traditional media but also digitizing the state language,” the minister said.

Nurbek held talks with one of the world’s leading experts on higher education, Associate Professor of Comparative and International Education Maia Chankseliani, at the University of Oxford. The parties discussed three critical areas: the scientific internship program, consultancy services for centers of academic excellence, and advice on higher education policy.