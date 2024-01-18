New International Terminal at Almaty Airport to Open in June

ASTANA – A new international terminal at the Almaty airport will open this June, TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan said during a Jan. 18 meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

As stated by Kaptan, the construction progress has reached an 87% completion to date.

Smailov noted the strategic importance of the terminal’s construction, as the government heightens focus on enhancing the transport and logistics capabilities.

“The terminal is expected to significantly boost passenger traffic, expand the flight network, and provide city residents and visitors with quality services and a high level of comfort,” he said.

Last year, the Almaty airport achieved a record-breaking level of passenger traffic. The existing terminal will henceforth be used only for domestic flights, while both terminals will reach 14 million passengers annually.

It is also planned to increase the volume of cargo traffic through the airport to 100,000 tons.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Almaty airport should develop as a full-fledged multimodal transport and logistics hub, including rail and road transportation. The investor is urged to factor this strategic vision into forthcoming plans.